Aima Baig issues clarification after viral 'mini heart attack' post

A few days after being hospitalized for a heart-related issue, Pakistani singer Aima Baig has clarified that she did not suffer a "heart attack" but rather experienced "high blood pressure" due to her "negligence" towards her health.

On Wednesday, Baig shared a picture on Instagram from what appeared to be a hospital room, captioning it, "After a little mini heart attack [because] of too much traveling [with] zero sleep and all-nighters — and flights and shows etc." This post alarmed her fans, prompting the "Mast Malang" singer to issue another statement on Friday to address the situation.

"I’m extremely overwhelmed by everybody's concern about my health — I had no idea that there are so many people who love and care so much. My respect and love for all of you just crossed all levels," Baig expressed in a heartfelt note on her Instagram stories.

She explained that her hospitalization was due to extreme exhaustion caused by frequent traveling, lack of sleep, little to no food, and dehydration. "I had forgotten that we all are human at the end of the day — NOT ROBOTS. We all must take care of ourselves," she said.

Baig emphasized that while work is important, health is paramount, whether it's mental or physical. She acknowledged her mistake in neglecting her body, saying, "What’s the point of doing all this hard work when at the end of the day you’re [going to] wake up in a hospital with some weird sticky patchy things all over your body — a bunch of branula — and a pulse oximeter on your index finger, wondering excuse me! What just happened?"

She expressed gratitude to the doctor who took care of her, saying, "Trust me, I only got to know about these medical terms [because] of the doctor that day, bless him."

Baig clarified that she did not have a heart attack, but her blood pressure spiked dangerously from 88 to 200 due to "extreme exhaustion, lack of sleep, zero food, and a major dehydration situation," creating an "emergency scenario."

Despite the scare, Baig reassured her fans of her recovery, saying, "Now, ALLHUMDULILLAH I am all recovered, and healthy again." She mentioned that after taking the necessary rest, eating well, and getting ample sleep, her body feels more energized and nourished than it has in a long time.

In a heartfelt conclusion, Baig thanked everyone who sent her well wishes, saying, "I cross my heart you all have no idea what it means to me." She also stressed the importance of living life to the fullest, especially when it comes to both mental and physical health, adding, "I've learned my lesson — work hard but then again, HEALTH COMES FIRST, ALWAYS."

As she assures her fans of her well-being, Baig is gearing up for the release of her newest single on August 18.