Parineeti Chopra shuts down marriage rumours with Raghav Chadha

For the past few weeks, there has been a lot of buzz around Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra after she was spotted at a restaurant with Indian politician Raghav Chadha.

While rumours of their alleged dating and marriage have been making rounds, Parineeti remained tight-lipped on the matter. However, in a recent interview, she addressed the speculations surrounding her personal life and expressed her views on the thin line between discussing one's life and crossing boundaries into being too personal or disrespectful.

Parineeti emphasized that she would only clarify misunderstandings if they arise, and if not, she would keep her personal life private.

In March, an Indian media outlet shared a report claiming that one of Chopra's close friends had confirmed their engagement and that the ceremony was scheduled to take place soon. However, the actress did not comment on the matter.

On the work front, Chopra was last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher. She will next be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.