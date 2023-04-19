Search

Haris Rauf surpasses Shadab Khan in new ICC T20I rankings

Web Desk 06:59 PM | 19 Apr, 2023
Source: PCB/Twitter

Following his outstanding performance in the recent PAKvsNZ T20I series, Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf surpassed teammate Shadab Khan on the ICC T20I bowlers' rankings and moved within striking distance of making the top 10 list.

ICC released latest rankings list on Wednesday, Haris, who has taken ten wickets in his past three matches, moved up five spots to take the 11th spot overall on the T20I bowlers' chart.

The right-arm fast bowler contributed significantly to Pakistan's victories in the first two games of the five-game series against New Zealand by taking four wickets twice in two days.

However, the Blackcaps roared back to win the third T20I, in which Haris claimed two wickets.

