Cricket Australia includes Babar Azam in WTC Team of the Tournament

SYDNEY – Cricket Australia has selected players who had excelled during the previous two years, 2021–2023, for its World Test Championship Team.
In the past two years, there have been historic tours, new records, and incredible performances by some top players. One of them who made it to the "best XI" was Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan.
According to Cricket Australia, "This 'best XI' salutes those who delivered for the entirety of the WTC's two-year cycle, and tries to create a team that would flourish in all conditions."
The top hitter, who was ranked third on the squad after the opening partnership, had a spectacular 24 months in the longest version of the game, scoring more than 1,500 runs in just 14 Test matches.
His 425-ball 196 against Australia in Karachi was a performance of epic proportions that almost resulted in an unlikely Pakistan victory. He also notched centuries against Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand.
What do you think of our 2021-23 World Test Championship best XI? #WTCFinal— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 19, 2023
pic.twitter.com/s2bfRQ30MW
Certainly, it helped his cause that he played eight Tests in the batter-friendly home conditions of Pakistan, however he still averaged 56.30 away from home, including 119 against Sri Lanka in Galle which was instrumental in his side's win.
