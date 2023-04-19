Yashma Gill shares heartwarming video of a blind man's journey towards mosque

Yashma Gill, a popular Pakistani actress, recently shared a heartwarming video on her social media accounts that captured the inspiring story of a blind man making his way to the mosque for prayer despite his disabilities.

In the video, the man is seen walking with the help of a stick, navigating through to reach his destination - the mosque. As he walks, he recites some verses from the Holy Quran, displaying his unwavering devotion to his faith.

The actress captioned the video, “Definitely we are the ones who are blind.”

The video has since gone viral on social media, with many users sharing their own experiences and appreciation for the man's dedication and resilience.

The story serves as a reminder of the value of faith in one's life, and how it can provide strength and guidance even in the face of adversity. The blind man's determination to reach the mosque for prayer is a testament to the power of faith and the human spirit.

Overall, Gill's video has served as a powerful and eye-opening reminder to cherish the blessings we have in life and to show compassion and support for those facing challenges and disabilities.

On the work front, Gill was recently seen in Pyar Ke Sadqay, Tasveer, Phaans, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, and Bebaak.