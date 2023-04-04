Ushna Shah, Yashma Gill set friendship goals

Lollywood divas are known for their charm, effervescence, and ride-or-die friendships. While there are tons of actresses in the industry, Ushna Shah and Yashma Gill prove to be the bestest of friends even off- screen.

The Habs actress and the Pyar Ke Sadqay diva have been spotted multiple times sharing a fun camaderie and take to social media platforms to show off their love for each other.

Even though Shah is married now, she hasn't forgotten her friends and hangs out with them all the time. Most recently, both the divas took to Instagram to show just how much they enjoy each other's company and vibe while they were playing an interesting game of jenga.

The IG story showed how good of friends are the actresses despite the stereotypical assumptions of them being rivals.

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Choti Choti Batain, Pinky Ka Dulha, Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad, and Habs.

Gill, on the other hand, was seen in Alif, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Gustakh, Tasveer, Phaans, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, Bebaak, and Ishq Munafiq.