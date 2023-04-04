Search

Pakistan

Ex-PM Imran Khan secures bail in three terrorism cases

Web Desk 10:45 AM | 4 Apr, 2023
Ex-PM Imran Khan secures bail in three terrorism cases
Source: Imran Khan (Instagram)

LAHORE – A special anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted former premier Imran Khan interim bail until April 13 in three cases.

Khan, who is facing over 100 cases related to sedition and terrorism, appeared before the court after ATC judge turned down exemption plea. Stern security measures were made while the hearing was delayed due to rush of PTI supporters who thronged court room.

The ousted Prime Minister filed petitions for bail in three cases registered over attack on police officials and setting ablaze state properties in the Zaman Park area.

The court directed the head of the investigation team to appear at next hearing and further directed him to complete the probe at the earliest. Later, ATC judge adjourned the hearing till April 13 while extending the PTI chief's interim bail in three cases.

ATC judge while hearing the case remarked that Imran Khan will get relief only by appearing in court. He restricted Khan’s counsel, not to quote examples from other courts. The judge also raised questions about the surety bonds of the PTI chief.

Furthermore, exemption pleas of other PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, and Hammad Azhar were also dismissed. The court directed them to appear before 11 am today or the interim bail of former ruling party leaders will be dismissed.

Imran Khan, PTI leaders booked in another terror case over violent clashes at Zaman Park

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Imran Khan raises human rights violation issue in meeting with British High Commissioner

11:15 AM | 4 Apr, 2023

Lahore High Court takes up Imran Khan’s plea seeking dismissal of over 100 cases today

09:21 AM | 3 Apr, 2023

Imran Khan likely to be invited to Constitution’s golden jubilee celebrations

07:55 PM | 2 Apr, 2023

Gen Bajwa wanted cordial ties with India, says Imran Khan

06:30 PM | 1 Apr, 2023

After Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi challenges NAB’s Toshakhana probe in IHC

02:14 PM | 1 Apr, 2023

Pakistan, China all set to reopen Khunjerab Pass border after three years

09:49 AM | 1 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan’s Shahzaib Rind makes history by winning Karate Combat ...

02:04 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 4th April 2023

09:03 AM | 4 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 04, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.05 288.15
Euro EUR 307.5 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.53 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.95 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.25 762.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.7
China Yuan CNY 41.16 41.54
Danish Krone DKK 41.49 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.86 933.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.14 64.74
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.37 178.37
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 736.57 744.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.56
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.35 27.65
Swiss Franc CHF 310.26 312.74
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,600 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,560.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: