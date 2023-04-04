Ex-PM Imran Khan secures bail in three terrorism cases

LAHORE – A special anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted former premier Imran Khan interim bail until April 13 in three cases.

Khan, who is facing over 100 cases related to sedition and terrorism, appeared before the court after ATC judge turned down exemption plea. Stern security measures were made while the hearing was delayed due to rush of PTI supporters who thronged court room.

The ousted Prime Minister filed petitions for bail in three cases registered over attack on police officials and setting ablaze state properties in the Zaman Park area.

The court directed the head of the investigation team to appear at next hearing and further directed him to complete the probe at the earliest. Later, ATC judge adjourned the hearing till April 13 while extending the PTI chief's interim bail in three cases.

ATC judge while hearing the case remarked that Imran Khan will get relief only by appearing in court. He restricted Khan’s counsel, not to quote examples from other courts. The judge also raised questions about the surety bonds of the PTI chief.

Furthermore, exemption pleas of other PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, and Hammad Azhar were also dismissed. The court directed them to appear before 11 am today or the interim bail of former ruling party leaders will be dismissed.