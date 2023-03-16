Search

Imran Khan, PTI leaders booked in another terror case over violent clashes at Zaman Park

Web Desk 11:21 AM | 16 Mar, 2023
Imran Khan, PTI leaders booked in another terror case over violent clashes at Zaman Park

LAHORE – Another case was registered against former prime minister Imran Khan and a number of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in wake of violent clashes at Zaman Park.

The former prime minister was booked in the terrorism case after the world witnessed chaotic scenes at his Lahore residence which turned into a battlezone, and a small-scale civil war-like situation continued for days until the court issued orders to cops to back off.

The fresh case was lodged at the Race Course police station on the complaint of SHO, and it carries over 20 Sections including Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

In the FIR, the complainant maintained that PTI armed workers and some leaders committed serious crimes at the behest of the party chairman. Charged workers damaged state properties and used petrol bombs to attack law enforcers. It stated that over 60 policemen, including the DIG operations of the Islamabad police, suffered injuries.

Court tells Imran Khan to surrender to avoid police operation

Khan, 70, is facing a flurry of cases since being removed from power in a no-confidence motion.

