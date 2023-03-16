Imran Khan, PTI leaders booked in another terror case over violent clashes at Zaman Park

LAHORE – Another case was registered against former prime minister Imran Khan and a number of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in wake of violent clashes at Zaman Park.
The former prime minister was booked in the terrorism case after the world witnessed chaotic scenes at his Lahore residence which turned into a battlezone, and a small-scale civil war-like situation continued for days until the court issued orders to cops to back off.
The fresh case was lodged at the Race Course police station on the complaint of SHO, and it carries over 20 Sections including Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.
In the FIR, the complainant maintained that PTI armed workers and some leaders committed serious crimes at the behest of the party chairman. Charged workers damaged state properties and used petrol bombs to attack law enforcers. It stated that over 60 policemen, including the DIG operations of the Islamabad police, suffered injuries.
Khan, 70, is facing a flurry of cases since being removed from power in a no-confidence motion.
KARACHI – Pakistan’s rupee ended its losing streak against the US dollar as it registered a slight appreciation of 0.03 percent in the inter-bank market on Thursday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was hovering at 282.76, an increase of Re0.09 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.
Earlier this week, the Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the high-flying dollar, settling at 282.8, with a decline of Re0.56 or 0.2%.
The rupee has not gained any big momentum against USD in recent times as Pakistan failed to salvage the IMF bailout package despite months-long negotiations. Despite the economic uncertainty, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pinned hope that a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be reached in the next few days.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Mar-2023/today-s-currencyexchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-march-16-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Karachi
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Quetta
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Attock
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Multan
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.