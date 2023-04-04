Imran Khan raises human rights violation issue in meeting with British High Commissioner

LAHORE – Former Pakistani premier Imran Khan met with acting British High Commissioner Andrew Dalgleish, acting deputy high commissioner Zoe Ware and Political Adviser Talal Raza at his Zaman Park residence on Monday.

Both sides discussed several issues including democratic stability, upholding of the Constitution, and the rule of law in South Asian nation.

During the rare interaction, the defiant leader expressed views on matters of mutual interest, PTI’s vision for the promotion and stability of democracy in Pakistan, as well as the supremacy of the constitution.

PTI chief highlighted violations of human rights in the country, calling over the international community to look into the matter. He stressed the supremacy of the constitution, saying democracy is based on the promotion and protection of human rights.

Constitution determines the period of free and transparent elections, Khan said and apprised the dignitaries about violations of human rights from the ruling alliance as 'they deprive the people of their right to vote'.

He urged the international community to remain vocal for the protection of democratic values in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the high-level delegation of the British High Commission too stressed the significance of promoting democracy assured their support for efforts to address the violations of human rights. Members also expressed desire to work together to promote stability and prosperity in the region.