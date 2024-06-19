Pakistan calls for probe into acquisition of sophisticated arms by TTP 

Pakistan has called for an investigation into the acquisition of sophisticated arms by terrorist groups including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Addressing the Fourth Review Conference of the UN Programme of Action on Small Arms and Light Weapons at the UN today, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram made a powerful demand for an investigation into how terrorist groups and criminal organizations acquire such sophisticated weapons.

Highlighting the need for a concerted campaign to recover all weapons from terrorist groups like the TTP, the Pakistan UN envoy said it is the responsibility of all States and the UN at large to take measures to prevent the illicit trade, transfer, and diversion of these arms.

He drew the world's attention to how the illicit proliferation, excessive accumulation, and misuse of SALW are exacerbating conflicts, fueling terrorism, threatening peace and security, and undermining sustainable development globally.

He also identified the advent of new technologies, such as unmanned aerial vehicles and drones, as deepening challenges in combating the proliferation of increasingly lethal small arms.

The Ambassador reiterated Pakistan's steadfast commitment to UN Programme of Action.

Pointing out the limitations of a supply-side approach to tackling the SALW challenges, he called for more strenuous efforts and resources to be deployed to resolve and end conflicts in various regions and sub-regions, end terrorist activities, and eliminate organized crime.