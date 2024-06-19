Search

Technology

Nvidia becomes world's most valuable company, surpassing Microsoft and Apple

Web Desk
05:19 PM | 19 Jun, 2024
Nvidia becomes world's most valuable company, surpassing Microsoft and Apple

Nvidia, an American company known for making computer chips crucial for artificial intelligence (AI) software, has claimed the title of the world's most valuable company. This achievement came after its share price reached an all-time high on Tuesday.

The demand for Nvidia's products, which are essential for AI development, has significantly boosted its sales and profits in recent years. Investors have shown confidence in Nvidia's potential for further earnings growth, leading to a substantial rise in its share price. However, some have raised concerns about its high valuation.

At the close of trading, Nvidia's stock reached nearly $136, marking a 3.5 percent increase. With this surge, the company's market value soared to $3.34 trillion, nearly doubling since the beginning of the year. Just eight years ago, Nvidia's stock was worth less than 1 percent of its current price.

Nvidia dominates the AI chip market, holding an impressive 88 percent share of the dedicated Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market, according to Jon Peddie Research for Q1 2024. This dominance positions Nvidia as a leader in providing GPUs for gaming and other demanding graphical applications.

In fiscal year 2024, Nvidia reported annual revenue of $60.9 billion, marking a significant increase compared to previous years.

Jensen Huang, Nvidia's charismatic chief executive, has gained celebrity status in the tech industry, often likened to Taylor Swift for his passionate presentations and influential leadership. Huang's net worth increased by over $4 billion in a single day, making him the 11th-richest person globally, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaire list.

Since co-founding Nvidia in 1993 and leading it through its public offering in 1999, Huang has steered the company to the forefront of technological advancements, particularly in AI-powered computing.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

05:19 PM | 19 Jun, 2024

Nvidia becomes world's most valuable company, surpassing Microsoft ...

06:30 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Elon Musk threatens to ban iPhones and Apple devices

04:17 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

realme C63 now available in Pakistan with Premium Leather Back

10:28 AM | 14 Jun, 2024

iOS 18: Apple's new OS coming with app locking and screen ...

03:30 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

The only 45W charging smartphone under PKR 35K: realme C63

05:58 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

realme C63 will be available in Pakistan from June 12 for PKR 34,999

Advertisement

Latest

05:43 PM | 19 Jun, 2024

Mushahid Hussain becomes first Pakistani to address BRICS forum

Gold & Silver

05:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 19 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 19, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Forex Rates 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.50 280.65
Euro EUR 296.00 299.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.70 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.80 75.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.80 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.00 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.30 59.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 311.90 314.40
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: