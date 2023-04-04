Two KP police personnel martyred in Kohat ambush

PESHAWAR – Two police personnel were martyred in an attack targeting a police party in country’s northwestern region late on Monday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police announced that two cops were martyred when unidentified militants opened fire on them near Tappi area of Kohat district. Spokesman of Kohat Police said the police personnel were deputed on security of a local mosque during Taraweeh prayers.

The martyred personnel are identified as Constable Qasim Khan and Constable Muhammad Ayyaz.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies have launched search operation in the area to arrest the terrorists.

ہماری خاک سے خوشبو وطن کی آئے گی

ہمارا خون اس مٹی کے رنگ میں شامل ہے



کوہاٹ پولیس کے کانسٹیبل محمد ایاز اور کانسٹیبل قاسم خان تپی کے علاقے میں تراویح سیکیورٹی ڈیوٹی کیلئے جاتے ہوئے دہشتگردوں کی فائرنگ سے شہادت کے عظیم مرتبے پر فائز ہوگئے۔ pic.twitter.com/yw1kgerrxW — KP Police (@KP_Police1) April 3, 2023

KP and Balochistan, the two regions neighboring Afghanistan, witnessed a sharp escalation of attacks.

Pakistan's security forces continued operations against terrorism across the country, and hundreds of terrorists were killed in recent times.