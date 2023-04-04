Search

Pakistan

Two KP police personnel martyred in Kohat ambush

Web Desk 10:28 AM | 4 Apr, 2023
Two KP police personnel martyred in Kohat ambush
Source: KP Police (Twitter)

PESHAWAR – Two police personnel were martyred in an attack targeting a police party in country’s northwestern region late on Monday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police announced that two cops were martyred when unidentified militants opened fire on them near Tappi area of Kohat district. Spokesman of Kohat Police said the police personnel were deputed on security of a local mosque during Taraweeh prayers.

The martyred personnel are identified as Constable Qasim Khan and Constable Muhammad Ayyaz.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies have launched search operation in the area to arrest the terrorists.

KP and Balochistan, the two regions neighboring Afghanistan, witnessed a sharp escalation of attacks. 

Pakistan's security forces continued operations against terrorism across the country, and hundreds of terrorists were killed in recent times.

DSP among four cops martyred in Lakki Marwat terror attack

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in terrorist attack at Iran border

06:55 PM | 1 Apr, 2023

Pakistani soldier martyred in North Waziristan ambush with terrorists

04:35 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

DSP among four cops martyred in Lakki Marwat terror attack

09:18 AM | 30 Mar, 2023

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf joins Islamabad police as honourary DSP

02:05 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

Mob kills three robbers in presence of police in Multan

08:28 PM | 27 Mar, 2023

Two SC judges call for revisiting powers of ‘one man show’ enjoyed by CJP

08:14 PM | 27 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Two KP police personnel martyred in Kohat ambush

10:28 AM | 4 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 4th April 2023

09:03 AM | 4 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 04, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.05 288.15
Euro EUR 307.5 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.53 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.95 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.25 762.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.7
China Yuan CNY 41.16 41.54
Danish Krone DKK 41.49 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.86 933.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.14 64.74
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.37 178.37
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 736.57 744.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.56
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.35 27.65
Swiss Franc CHF 310.26 312.74
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,600 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,560.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: