DSP among four cops martyred in Lakki Marwat terror attack

PESHAWAR – A senior police officer along with three cops embraced martyrdom, and six others suffered injuries in a late-night attack, as militants again target law enforcers in country’s northwestern region.
Reports in local media said four policemen, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) were martyred and six others were injured as a group of terrorists stormed Lakki Marwat Police Station Saddar.
DSP Iqbal Mohmand, Karamat, Waqar and Ali Marjan were among the martyred officials and Head Constable Farooq Shah, Constable Gultiaz, Constable Asghar, Constable Amanat, Constable Arif, and Constable Sardar Ali suffered injuries in the accident.
A tweet shared by KP police said DSP Iqbal Mohmand, accompanied by three personnel, left for the Saddar police station and was targeted with an IED blast.
لکی مروت : تھانہ صدر پر دہشتگردوں کے حملے کی اطلاع ملتے ہی ڈی ایس پی لکی معہ پولیس نفری کے تھانہ صدر کی طرف روانہ ہوئے تو راستے میں پیروالا موڑ کے قریب IED بلاسٹ ہوا جس سے ڈی ایس پی اقبال مومند اور کانسٹیبلان وقار, علی مرجان اور کرامت اللہ شہادت کے عظیم مرتبے پر فائز ہوگئے. pic.twitter.com/hAFXyscQm8— KP Police (@KP_Police1) March 29, 2023
A part of the police station also collapsed in the bomb attack while militants escaped from the scene after a heavy gun battle.
Later, rescue teams rushed to the area and moved the bodies of martyred and injured police officials to the local medical facility.
KP and Balochistan have seen an uptick in terrorist attacks from the Afghan side of the border, as militants are taking shelter in the neighboring country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 30, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348
|351.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.99
|761.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.25
|41.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.26
|41.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.67
|934.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.57
|177.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.34
|744.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.92
|78.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.25
|310.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
