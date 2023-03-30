DSP among four cops martyred in Lakki Marwat terror attack

PESHAWAR – A senior police officer along with three cops embraced martyrdom, and six others suffered injuries in a late-night attack, as militants again target law enforcers in country’s northwestern region.

Reports in local media said four policemen, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) were martyred and six others were injured as a group of terrorists stormed Lakki Marwat Police Station Saddar.

DSP Iqbal Mohmand, Karamat, Waqar and Ali Marjan were among the martyred officials and Head Constable Farooq Shah, Constable Gultiaz, Constable Asghar, Constable Amanat, Constable Arif, and Constable Sardar Ali suffered injuries in the accident.

A tweet shared by KP police said DSP Iqbal Mohmand, accompanied by three personnel, left for the Saddar police station and was targeted with an IED blast.

لکی مروت : تھانہ صدر پر دہشتگردوں کے حملے کی اطلاع ملتے ہی ڈی ایس پی لکی معہ پولیس نفری کے تھانہ صدر کی طرف روانہ ہوئے تو راستے میں پیروالا موڑ کے قریب IED بلاسٹ ہوا جس سے ڈی ایس پی اقبال مومند اور کانسٹیبلان وقار, علی مرجان اور کرامت اللہ شہادت کے عظیم مرتبے پر فائز ہوگئے. pic.twitter.com/hAFXyscQm8 — KP Police (@KP_Police1) March 29, 2023

A part of the police station also collapsed in the bomb attack while militants escaped from the scene after a heavy gun battle.

Later, rescue teams rushed to the area and moved the bodies of martyred and injured police officials to the local medical facility.

KP and Balochistan have seen an uptick in terrorist attacks from the Afghan side of the border, as militants are taking shelter in the neighboring country.