Islamabad court grants exemption to Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD – A local court in Islamabad Thursday granted a one-time exemption from in-person appearances to ousted prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshahana case.

Reports in local media suggest that court Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal granted exemption from attendance to the PTI chief, who is embroiled in legal battles and facing over a hundred cases ranging from prohibited funding to sedition, and terror charges.

During today’s hearing, Imran Khan’s legal counsel filed the exemption plea for three days, saying Islamabad bar was holding a protest for three days.

Imran Khan’s lawyer maintained that his client was facing threats as the government withdrew his security, urging the court to allow a hearing via video link if possible. After the arguments, the court adjourned the hearing till April 29.

Earlier in Toshakhana proceedings, the sessions court revoked the arrest warrants of Imran Khan.

The court proceedings stemmed from a reference filed against the cricket legend by ruling alliance members accusing him of not hiding details of gifts he retained from the state depository.

The Election Commission of Pakistan last year disqualified the former premier for being dishonest and approached the district and sessions court seeking criminal proceedings for misleading officials about the Toshakhana gifts.