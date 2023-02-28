Ushna Shah apologises to blogger she accused of invading her privacy 

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah on Tuesday publicly apologised to the blogger she accused of invading her privacy on her marriage day.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shah posted her apology, saying, “The embarrassment I will face after this doesn’t outweigh the importance of apology. I would like to publicly apologise to AB Lakhani. He did not ask me to, I simply don’t want to begin my new journey with this weighing down my conscience.

“I had no right to besmirch him online, even if he did bring in a photographer without permission, the world didn’t end.

“A few photographers snuck in themselves, many leaked unflattering photos of me that went viral (and used AB as a scapegoat). I tried my absolute best not to let that happen but things don’t always go our way. A new bride, managing so much, a nikkah violated with an unknown drone, hundreds of thousands of trolling messages took a bit of a toll on me.

“AB was simply the final straw.

“In hindsight, I am mortified that I shared my grievance online. I simply needed a mental health day.

“Social media is toxic, double edged sword. What matters is the incredible man I married, the wonderful family I married into, the beautiful day we had and the abundance of love we received.

“Back to wedding celebrations!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

A day earlier, the new bride called out the guest for disregarding the clear terms stated in the invitation. She expressed her disgust and feeling of violation, explaining that AB Lakhani of Moovyshoovy had been invited out of courtesy, as she had known him for years and he was present at the office where the invitations were being designed.

Despite being informed that no plus ones were allowed, he brought in an uninvited guest and a photographer without permission, Shah said. He even lied to her family, claiming that she had approved of their presence. The photographer then shared unauthorized photos with several media outlets, causing her further distress, she added.