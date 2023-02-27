Search

Ushna Shah calls out blogger for invading her privacy at her wedding

Web Desk 09:49 PM | 27 Feb, 2023
Source: Instagram

When it comes to weddings, every bride hopes for a smooth and perfect day and puts in a lot of preparation beforehand to ensure that everything goes according to the plan.

However, when it's a celebrity getting married, some people fail to respect their privacy, even when explicitly asked to do so. Actor Ushna Shah recently tied the knot with golfer Hamza Amin, but unfortunately some unwelcome developments marred their celebrations.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the new bride called out a guest who had disregarded the clear terms stated in the invitation. She expressed her disgust and feeling of violation, explaining that AB Lakhani of Moovyshoovy had been invited out of courtesy, as she had known him for years and he was present at the office where the invitations were being designed.

Despite being informed that no plus ones were allowed, he brought in an uninvited guest and a photographer without permission. He even lied to her family, claiming that she had approved of their presence. The photographer then shared unauthorized photos with several media outlets, causing her further distress.

The Bashar Momin actress revealed that the guest had even brought a drone and sneaked it into the private nikah enclosure, where he recorded the signing. She expressed that this action had left her in tears afterwards. "This man has no principles, no ethics, and no business being hired for anything. I invited him out of courtesy, and he showed none. I am absolutely repulsed," she added.

The actor also shared screenshots of the invitation she had sent to Lakhani.

She also addressed the comments made about her outfit, expressing her dismay at the fact that people were focusing on this instead of the serious breach of privacy that had occurred. She wrote, "Whether my dress looked Indian or Mongolian to people, does anyone deserve to have their privacy invaded like this? Our nikah enclosure was meant for only 15 family members. I am appalled that this man would stoop so low."

The actor identified the photographer in question as Saad Ansari Photography, who had claimed to have posted and distributed someone else's photos. The Parizaad actor stated that she will take legal action against those responsible, adding, "Whoever it was, they were not invited and came with AB Lakhani - please unfollow his sick portal. If I have any legal recourse to take action, I will. I feel violated in every way possible."

