From Sajal Aly to Fahad Mustafa, top Pakistani celebs grace Ushna Shah’s wedding

Web Desk 11:22 AM | 27 Feb, 2023
Source: Instagram

Congratulations are in order for the latest Lollywood couple Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin who tied the knot on Sunday with their industry fellows graced the extravagant event.

The big fat luxurious wedding had many well-known faces including A-list celebrities in attendance at the event.

With Pakistani entertainment industry figures including Sajal Aly, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Nida Yasir, Saboor Aly, Fahad Mustafa, Adnan Siddiqui, Danish Nawaz, and many more attending the event, social media users cannot stop gushing with love for #Hamush couple at the star-studded wedding ceremony.

The big fat event and its scintillating snaps have been spreading like wildfire on social media. Here's a glimpse from the event:

The pictures and clips from the event are not anything less than a visual treat for fans who are waiting for a glimpse of the much-hyped event.

Ushna Shah dances her heart out with groom Hamza Amin on wedding day

