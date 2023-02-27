From Sajal Aly to Fahad Mustafa, top Pakistani celebs grace Ushna Shah’s wedding

Congratulations are in order for the latest Lollywood couple Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin who tied the knot on Sunday with their industry fellows graced the extravagant event.

The big fat luxurious wedding had many well-known faces including A-list celebrities in attendance at the event.

With Pakistani entertainment industry figures including Sajal Aly, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Nida Yasir, Saboor Aly, Fahad Mustafa, Adnan Siddiqui, Danish Nawaz, and many more attending the event, social media users cannot stop gushing with love for #Hamush couple at the star-studded wedding ceremony.

The big fat event and its scintillating snaps have been spreading like wildfire on social media. Here's a glimpse from the event:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Media Insightpk (@mediainsightpk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lollywood Showbiz (@lollywoodshowbiz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reyna - Fashion Enthusiast (@reynasayss)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Follow Be ⬅️ (@trendietalk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistani stars (@pakistanis_stars)

The pictures and clips from the event are not anything less than a visual treat for fans who are waiting for a glimpse of the much-hyped event.