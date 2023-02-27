From Sajal Aly to Fahad Mustafa, top Pakistani celebs grace Ushna Shah’s wedding

Congratulations are in order for the latest Lollywood couple Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin who tied the knot on Sunday with their industry fellows graced the extravagant event.
The big fat luxurious wedding had many well-known faces including A-list celebrities in attendance at the event.
With Pakistani entertainment industry figures including Sajal Aly, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Nida Yasir, Saboor Aly, Fahad Mustafa, Adnan Siddiqui, Danish Nawaz, and many more attending the event, social media users cannot stop gushing with love for #Hamush couple at the star-studded wedding ceremony.
The big fat event and its scintillating snaps have been spreading like wildfire on social media. Here's a glimpse from the event:
The pictures and clips from the event are not anything less than a visual treat for fans who are waiting for a glimpse of the much-hyped event.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 27, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|266.7
|269.65
|Euro
|EUR
|275.9
|278.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313.25
|316.38
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
