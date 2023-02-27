Search

Pakistan

Four coal miners gunned down in Balochistan's Harnai

Web Desk 11:49 AM | 27 Feb, 2023
Four coal miners gunned down in Balochistan's Harnai
QUETTA – At least four coal miners have been killed in the latest gun attack in southwestern Pakistan, local media reported Monday.

Reports in local media suggest that at least four coal miners were killed and three others sustained injuries as unidentified gunmen attacked their site in the Khost area of Harnai, Balochistan.

The armed men stormed a coal mine site in Khost, killing Noor Khan, Abdul Hannan, Syed Hannan and Abdur Rahman on the spot. Three other miners identified as Sher Zaman, Syed Akram, and Baz Mohammad are wounded.

Attackers managed to escape from the area and set ablaze at least 11 coalmines, per reports.

Law enforcement agencies and officials of district administration rushed to the spot to shift bodies and injured to the hospital while a probe was underway as locals staged a protest, demanding to provide security for the coal miners.

Human rights activists expressed grave concern over the safety of colliers in the country’s southwestern region, saying the condition in which they work is a violation of human rights.

