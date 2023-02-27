Four coal miners gunned down in Balochistan's Harnai

QUETTA – At least four coal miners have been killed in the latest gun attack in southwestern Pakistan, local media reported Monday.
Reports in local media suggest that at least four coal miners were killed and three others sustained injuries as unidentified gunmen attacked their site in the Khost area of Harnai, Balochistan.
The armed men stormed a coal mine site in Khost, killing Noor Khan, Abdul Hannan, Syed Hannan and Abdur Rahman on the spot. Three other miners identified as Sher Zaman, Syed Akram, and Baz Mohammad are wounded.
Attackers managed to escape from the area and set ablaze at least 11 coalmines, per reports.
Law enforcement agencies and officials of district administration rushed to the spot to shift bodies and injured to the hospital while a probe was underway as locals staged a protest, demanding to provide security for the coal miners.
Human rights activists expressed grave concern over the safety of colliers in the country’s southwestern region, saying the condition in which they work is a violation of human rights.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 27, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|266.7
|269.65
|Euro
|EUR
|275.9
|278.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313.25
|316.38
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
