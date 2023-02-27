Search

Birthday wishes pour in for Hira Mani

Web Desk 12:42 PM | 27 Feb, 2023
Birthday wishes pour in for Hira Mani

Pakistani actor and model Hira Mani has turned 34 and the celebration posts keep on pouring in for the showbiz star known for her bold style statements.

The mother of two is among the most gorgeous actresses in the country’s showbiz industry, and she always keeps her fans updated with the latest clicks. Lately, the Do Bol star took to Instagram, where she congratulated herself on a special day.

The unapologetically fierce and bold actress makes hearts race with her latest pictures in a white blazer and top.

Social media users took to Insta and other platforms and showered the diva with love and prayers on her birthday.

Hira appeared in numerous superhit projects including Do Bol, and Dil Mon Ka Diya. She is also known for her roles in Mere Paas Tum Ho, Mera Khuda Jane, and Yaqeen Ka Safar.

