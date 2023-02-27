Nine-member Supreme Court bench hearing election date case dissolved

ISLAMABAD – A Supreme Court bench, constituted to hear a suo moto case pertaining to the delay in elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was dissolved on Monday.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Yahya Afridi have recused from hearing the crucialcase and urged the top judge to constitue a new bench for the case.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and Justice Naqvi disassociated themselves to hear the case after ruling parties expressed concerns.

It was reported that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Mandkhail, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Athar Minallah wrote dissenting notes in Feb 23 order.

In the court order, the SC judges said petitioners have challenged the failure by the Governors of the respective Provinces to announce the date of holding of general elections to the respective Provincial Assemblies.

It added that Election Commission of Pakistan and Punjab Governor have reservations about the judgment raised concerns on the verdict issued by the lower court.

More to follow...