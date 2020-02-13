10 restaurants in Lahore for a romantic date on V-day
Whether it's your first Valentine's Day together or you've already gone through a couple together, planning the perfect V-Day date can be super tough.
So whether you're looking for something to do at home or just looking for a fun little outdoor activity that will make the perfect winter date, going on a cute dinner date is the best and safest choice of ya’ll.
If you're looking for a special place and have absolutely no idea where to take your significant other on a date, you can check out our recommendations.
Amavi
Cafe Aylanto
Sumo
Rina’s Kitchenette
Urban Kitchen
Junoon
Maribelle (especially if you want cute pictures with bae)
Veera 5 Thai And Chinese Cuisine
Andaaz Restaurant
Penthouse PK
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
