DI Khan: At least two terrorists killed in CTD operation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - At least two terrorists were killed in Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) operation in Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday.

According to media reports, the CTD conducted the operation in Bagoni area of Dera Ismail Khan during which two terrorists were killed in exchange of fire with law enforcement personnel.

The killed terrorists were identified as Naveed and Waqar who were involved in several cases of terrorism.