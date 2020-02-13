OPPO announces partnership with Pakistan Super League 2020
Web Desk
04:06 PM | 13 Feb, 2020
OPPO announces partnership with Pakistan Super League 2020
Share

LAHORE - OPPO is thrilled to be the official smartphone partner of Pakistan Super League 2020. PSL is a perfect example of Pakistanis love for cricket and OPPO has played a prominent role in the promotion and development of sports across the country.

This partnership is another testament of the brand’s vision and belief in the capability of Pakistan’s youth where it connects the two with its smartphone during the religiously followed tournament. Pakistan’s No. 1 smartphone brand has a lot of exhilarating offers for its customers with this collaboration which will be announced once the tournament officially kickstarts.

OPPO has always been tapped on touchpoints that resonate with the ever-evolving audiences in Pakistan and globally with entertainment and sports globally. The company was a global partner of the ICC cricket world cup 2019 and has now set a benchmark again in the field of cricket with this partnership with PSL 2020.

Reiterating the significance of cricket in Pakistan, CEO OPPO Pakistan George Long said, “We are proud to partner with PSL 2020. As a brand, we support the youth and it is our mission to develop and promote everything that the youth is involved and interested in. We continuously aim to associate ourselves with platforms that enable us to connect and engage with customers and PSL is a perfect example of such a platform as we as a nation are very passionate about this sport”.

This PSL season will be jam-packed with a lot of fun and exciting activities for all the smartphone users as OPPO is all set to take cricket and digitization to a whole new level.

Pakistan Super League will officially begin on 20th February and the matches will take place in various cities of the country with the finale on 22nd March 2020 in Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

More From This Category
Pakistan routs Australia to reach Kabaddi World ...
10:14 PM | 13 Feb, 2020
TECNO Cricket SuperStar Challenge hits Lahore ...
08:24 PM | 13 Feb, 2020
OPPO announces partnership with Pakistan Super ...
04:06 PM | 13 Feb, 2020
Kabaddi World Cup 4th Day: Four matches to be ...
12:09 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
Mohammad Hafeez once again clears bowling action ...
12:04 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
PCB announces first tour programme of MCC team in ...
07:32 PM | 11 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
10 restaurants in Lahore for a romantic date on V-day
12:08 PM | 13 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr