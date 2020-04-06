Khusro, Hammad given new portfolios as PM Khan reshuffles federal cabinet
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reshuffled the federal cabinet after the FIA investigation report identified top PTI leadership is involved in sugar and wheat crisis that hit Pakistan very badly.
According to the new development, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Khusro Bakhtiar resigned from the ministry and has now been appointed as minister for economic affairs, replacing Hammad Azhar.
1) Cabinet has been reshuffled by Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 6, 2020
Syed Fakhar Imam has been made Federal Minister for National Food Security
Makhdoon Khusru Bakhtiyar has been made Federal Minister for Economic Affairs
Hammad Azhar has been made Federal Minister for Industries
Azhar has been assigned the portfolio of industries, Azam Swati has been made the minister of narcotics control. Babar Awan has been made the advisor for parliamentary affairs, replacing Swati.
2) Mr Azam Sawati has been made Federal Minister for Narcotics Control— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 6, 2020
Mr Babar Awan has been appointed as Advisor for Parliamentary Affairs
Mr Mohammad Shahzad Arbab has been removed as Advisor
Resignation of Mr. Khalid Maqbool Siddique as Federal Minister has been accepted
The resignation of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui as the federal minister has been accepted, while MQMP’s Amin-ul-Haq has been appointed as Federal Minister for Telecommunication.
However, Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Establishment, Shehzad Arbab, has been removed from his position.
3) Mr. Amin ul Haq has been appointed as Federal Minister for Telecom— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 6, 2020
Mr. Hashim Popalzai removed as Secretary Ministry of National Food Security & Research
Mr Omar Hameed transferred and appointed as Secretary Ministry of National Food Security
Similarly, PM's adviser on commerce, textile, industry and production, and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, was also removed from his position, sources informed Geo News. It was, however, unclear if he had been given another post.
- Coronavirurs: SC overturns high courts’ orders regarding release of ...01:04 PM | 7 Apr, 2020
- Fakhar Imam takes oath as new food minister after reshuffle in cabinet11:58 AM | 7 Apr, 2020
-
- Coronavirus: UK PM Jhonson placed under intensive care after ...11:43 AM | 7 Apr, 2020
- Syed Fakhar Imam sworn in as Minister for National Food Security11:42 AM | 7 Apr, 2020
- Humayun Saeed is finally back home from quarantine04:21 PM | 6 Apr, 2020
- Salman Ahmad goes into self-quarantine after showing coronavirus ...03:49 PM | 6 Apr, 2020
- Danish Taimoor writes an appreciation note for the women in his life03:44 PM | 6 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 201906:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019