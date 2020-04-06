Khusro, Hammad given new portfolios as PM Khan reshuffles federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reshuffled the federal cabinet after the FIA investigation report identified top PTI leadership is involved in sugar and wheat crisis that hit Pakistan very badly.

According to the new development, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Khusro Bakhtiar resigned from the ministry and has now been appointed as minister for economic affairs, replacing Hammad Azhar.

1) Cabinet has been reshuffled by Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI



Syed Fakhar Imam has been made Federal Minister for National Food Security



Makhdoon Khusru Bakhtiyar has been made Federal Minister for Economic Affairs



Hammad Azhar has been made Federal Minister for Industries — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 6, 2020

Azhar has been assigned the portfolio of industries, Azam Swati has been made the minister of narcotics control. Babar Awan has been made the advisor for parliamentary affairs, replacing Swati.

2) Mr Azam Sawati has been made Federal Minister for Narcotics Control



Mr Babar Awan has been appointed as Advisor for Parliamentary Affairs



Mr Mohammad Shahzad Arbab has been removed as Advisor



Resignation of Mr. Khalid Maqbool Siddique as Federal Minister has been accepted — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 6, 2020

The resignation of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui as the federal minister has been accepted, while MQMP’s Amin-ul-Haq has been appointed as Federal Minister for Telecommunication.

However, Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Establishment, Shehzad Arbab, has been removed from his position.

3) Mr. Amin ul Haq has been appointed as Federal Minister for Telecom



Mr. Hashim Popalzai removed as Secretary Ministry of National Food Security & Research



Mr Omar Hameed transferred and appointed as Secretary Ministry of National Food Security — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 6, 2020

Similarly, PM's adviser on commerce, textile, industry and production, and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, was also removed from his position, sources informed Geo News. It was, however, unclear if he had been given another post.