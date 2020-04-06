Khusro, Hammad given new portfolios as PM Khan reshuffles federal cabinet
07:18 PM | 6 Apr, 2020
Khusro, Hammad given new portfolios as PM Khan reshuffles federal cabinet
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reshuffled the federal cabinet after the FIA investigation report identified top PTI leadership is involved in sugar and wheat crisis that hit Pakistan very badly.

According to the new development, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Khusro Bakhtiar resigned from the ministry and has now been appointed as minister for economic affairs, replacing Hammad Azhar.

Azhar has been assigned the portfolio of industries, Azam Swati has been made the minister of narcotics control. Babar Awan has been made the advisor for parliamentary affairs, replacing Swati.

The resignation of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui as the federal minister has been accepted, while MQMP’s Amin-ul-Haq has been appointed as Federal Minister for Telecommunication.

However, Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Establishment, Shehzad Arbab, has been removed from his position.

Similarly,  PM's adviser on commerce, textile, industry and production, and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, was also removed from his position, sources informed Geo News. It was, however, unclear if he had been given another post.

