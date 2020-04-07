Saudi Govt imposes 24-hour curfew in major cities to curb COVID-19 Pandemic

RIYADH - The Saudi government has imposed curfew in major cities to prevent spread of coronavirus epidemic.

According to a notification of Saudi Ministry of Interior, the cities where curfew has been imposed also include including capital Riyadh, Jeddah, Taif, Qatif, Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran, Hafouf and Khobar.

The authorities extended the round-the-clock curfew after as the kingdom reported four new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing the death toll to 38, while the total number of confirmed infections has reached 2,523.

On Thursday, the authorities extended the curfew in the two holy cities of Mecca and Medina to 24 hours until further notice.