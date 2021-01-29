Blast near Israel embassy in Delhi, with no injuries

NEW DELHI – An explosion took place near the Israel Embassy in India’s capital, New Delhi, on Friday evening, damaging three cars nearby.

According to Indian media, no injuries have been reported so far.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED), planted inside a flower pot on the road divider, is suspected to be the cause of the blast.

First visuals: Security officials along with local intelligence inspecting a car near Israel Embassy. Blast outside Jindal House. Initial reports say three cars damaged. No injuries or casualties reported. Black powder seen near the blast site. pic.twitter.com/b3TceFrl8D — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 29, 2021

The Delhi Police termed it "a very low intensity improvised device" that exploded at 5.05pm near 5, APJ Abdul Kalam Road near Jindal House.

Several senior officials of the Intelligence Bureau, including officers of the Delhi Police's Special Cell, Crime Branch, have arrived at the scene to investigate the blast.