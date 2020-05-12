China urges India to uphold peace after Sikkim border clashes
BEIJING – Following clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers erupted on Sikkim border region, China has urged India to uphold peace and tranquility in border regions with its concrete actions.
During regular briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the Chinese border troops had always been upholding peace and tranquility along the border areas of the two countries.
Last week, a clash happened at China-India border leaving several Chinese and Indian soldiers injured after throwing stones and fighting each other.
Meanwhile, Nepal has also announced to deploy more forces and increase the number of security outposts at the border with India.
According to Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali, Kathmandu expects India to avoid any unilateral measures in the Kalapani region and remain committed to the ‘fixed border’ principle as agreed during the past official talks.
