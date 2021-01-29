Kapil Sharma wishes to visit Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan

After ruling the small screen for quite some time now, Indian comedian Kapil Sharma has amassed unmatched fame in South Asia.

Nowadays, the 39-year-old is all set to welcome his second child, and is on a short break from the hit TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

During a Question and Answer (QnA) session on Twitter with his fans and followers, Sharma made some interesting revelations.

A Pakistani fan asked him if there's any chance he will be visiting Pakistan in the future, Sharma said: "I want to visit Shri Kartarpur Sahib.. let's see when."

I want to visit shri kartarpur sahib .. let’s see when 🙏 https://t.co/TBCO0cW1sY — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

Delighted on the possible prospect, the Pakistani fans of Sharma welcomed him warmly:

Welcome to Pakistan

Very very lovely bhai Jaan — One Pound Fish (@Real1PoundFish) January 28, 2021

you are Most Popular Person in Pakistan — Die-Hard Pakistani (@anumuae) January 28, 2021

Kbhi Pakistan bhi aaiye plzzz

I want to meet you Kapil

Love u a lot — Haniya (@Haniya49305151) January 28, 2021

The Kapil Sharma Show had launched in 2016. A year later, comedian Kapil Sharma had a fallout with Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar and the show went on a break in 2017.