Kapil Sharma wishes to visit Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan
After ruling the small screen for quite some time now, Indian comedian Kapil Sharma has amassed unmatched fame in South Asia.
Nowadays, the 39-year-old is all set to welcome his second child, and is on a short break from the hit TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show.
During a Question and Answer (QnA) session on Twitter with his fans and followers, Sharma made some interesting revelations.
A Pakistani fan asked him if there's any chance he will be visiting Pakistan in the future, Sharma said: "I want to visit Shri Kartarpur Sahib.. let's see when."
I want to visit shri kartarpur sahib .. let’s see when 🙏 https://t.co/TBCO0cW1sY— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021
Delighted on the possible prospect, the Pakistani fans of Sharma welcomed him warmly:
Welcome to Pakistan— One Pound Fish (@Real1PoundFish) January 28, 2021
Very very lovely bhai Jaan
you are Most Popular Person in Pakistan— Die-Hard Pakistani (@anumuae) January 28, 2021
Thanks 👍 paji— 🇨🇭 🇦🇸🇮🇫➊➑🇵🇰 (@Asif_Ch18) January 28, 2021
Love from 🇵🇰 ♥️#askkapil
Kbhi Pakistan bhi aaiye plzzz— Haniya (@Haniya49305151) January 28, 2021
I want to meet you Kapil
Love u a lot
The Kapil Sharma Show had launched in 2016. A year later, comedian Kapil Sharma had a fallout with Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar and the show went on a break in 2017.
