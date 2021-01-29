Kapil Sharma wishes to visit Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan
06:48 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
Kapil Sharma wishes to visit Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan
After ruling the small screen for quite some time now, Indian comedian Kapil Sharma has amassed unmatched fame in South Asia.

Nowadays, the 39-year-old is all set to welcome his second child, and is on a short break from the hit TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

During a Question and Answer (QnA) session on Twitter with his fans and followers, Sharma made some interesting revelations.

A Pakistani fan asked him if there's any chance he will be visiting Pakistan in the future, Sharma said: "I want to visit Shri Kartarpur Sahib.. let's see when."

Delighted on the possible prospect, the Pakistani fans of Sharma welcomed him warmly:

The Kapil Sharma Show had launched in 2016. A year later, comedian Kapil Sharma had a fallout with Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar and the show went on a break in 2017.

