Malaika Arora' latest pics spark engagement rumours
Share
Bollywood diva Malaika Arora might have dropped a major hint about her relationship status. The rumours have been rife that the Munni Badnaam Hui star and Arjun Kapoor might be tying the knot soon.
As soon as Malaika Arora posted a picture sporting a diamond ring, fans and followers started asking if the couple has gotten engaged or not.
Leaving the rumour mill buzz, the 47-year-old posted a stunning picture on her Instagram handle wearing a stunning engagement ring.
"How dreamy is this Ring, love love love it Happiness Starts Here!!! Checkout @ornaz_com If you're planning to pop the question for the love of your life, their Engagement Rings are absolutely gorgeous. You can get your Ring customized too, isn't it amazing? Swipe left to see the details of my ring."
View this post on Instagram
However, the Instagram post was simply a promotional post for a jewellery brand.
The B-town couple Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a few years now. Addressing his marriage rumours, the Ishqzaade star said “I’m not getting married. I understand why there are speculations. Because in my own house people would ask ‘tu shaadi kab kar raha hai’?"
Recently, the actress was asked about her wedding rumours with Arjun and she replied that she is not comfortable talking about her personal life.
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora test positive for ... 11:52 AM | 7 Sep, 2020
Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor and girlfriend Malaika Arora have tested positive for Covid-19. Breaking the news on their ...
- Hundreds of Indian devotees contract COVID-19 at Kumbh festival06:00 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- In world first, New Zealand to roll out climate change law05:40 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Rangers deployed in Punjab districts amid violent TLP protests05:22 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- US state secretary discusses Afghanistan drawdown plan with Pakistan ...05:11 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi reach career-best ODI rankings04:51 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Saba Qamar spends quality time with family post her breakup02:01 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021