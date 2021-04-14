Malaika Arora' latest pics spark engagement rumours
Bollywood diva Malaika Arora might have dropped a major hint about her relationship status. The rumours have been rife that the Munni Badnaam Hui star and Arjun Kapoor might be tying the knot soon.

As soon as Malaika Arora posted a picture sporting a diamond ring, fans and followers started asking if the couple has gotten engaged or not.

Leaving the rumour mill buzz, the 47-year-old posted a stunning picture on her Instagram handle wearing a stunning engagement ring.

"How dreamy is this Ring, love love love it Happiness Starts Here!!! Checkout @ornaz_com If you're planning to pop the question for the love of your life, their Engagement Rings are absolutely gorgeous. You can get your Ring customized too, isn't it amazing? Swipe left to see the details of my ring."

However, the Instagram post was simply a promotional post for a jewellery brand.

The B-town couple Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a few years now. Addressing his marriage rumours, the Ishqzaade star said “I’m not getting married. I understand why there are speculations. Because in my own house people would ask ‘tu shaadi kab kar raha hai’?"

Recently, the actress was asked about her wedding rumours with Arjun and she replied that she is not comfortable talking about her personal life.

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora test positive for ... 11:52 AM | 7 Sep, 2020

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor and girlfriend Malaika Arora have tested positive for Covid-19. Breaking the news on their ...

