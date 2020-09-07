Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora test positive for coronavirus

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor and girlfriend Malaika Arora have tested positive for Covid-19.

Breaking the news on their respective social media handles, the two revealed that they are currently in isolation.

Kapoor shared the news on Instagram on Sunday and wrote, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. ..Much love, Arjun.”

Following the rumors by the media, Malaika also confirmed that she has contracted the virus.

"Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine." She added, "I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support . Much love," she announced on Instagram.

The news of Malaika contracting the virus has also been confirmed by her sister, Amrita Arora, to the Times of India.

We wish both actors good health and a speedy recovery!

