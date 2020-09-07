Pak Suzuki raises car prices by upto Rs 1 million
LAHORE - In a surprise move, the Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) has raised the prices of its several variants by upto Rs 1 million, media reports said on Monday.
According to the notification sent to various showrooms and vendors, the price of Cultus VXR and Cultus VXL has been hiked by Rs 35,000 each from Rs 17, 45,000, to Rs 17,80,000 (Rs 1.78 million) and from 1865,000 to 19,00, 000 (Rs. 1.9 million), respectively.
Similarly, the price of the Cultus AGS has been increased by Rs 45,000. The old price of Cultus AGS was Rs 1,985, 000 to and the new price is Rs 20, 30,000.
The price of New Jimmy has been increased by Rs 50,000. The old price of New Jimny was Rs 3990, 000 (Rs 3.99 million) and its new price is 4,490, 000 ( Rs 4.49 million).
The price of Vitara has been increased by Rs 1 million, i.e. from Rs 5,5,00,000 (Rs. 5.5 million) to Rs 6,500, 000 (Rs. 6.5 million).
