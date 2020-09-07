Avanceon awarded multi-million dollar SCADA oil, gas project in Pakistan
Web Desk
01:12 PM | 7 Sep, 2020
Avanceon awarded multi-million dollar SCADA oil, gas project in Pakistan
LAHORE - Avanceon FZE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Avanceon Limited, and Avanceon Limited have been awarded a contract to work on the largest oil and gas midstream SCADA upgrade project in Pakistan, informed the company in a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday. 

According to the bourse filing of the company, the critical mega infrastructure project is worth multi-million-dollar (over half a billion Pakistani rupees) and will be responsible for the transportation of oil products to key central regions in Pakistan.

“The successful execution of this contract (currently in progress) will be an outstanding addition to the company’s impressive portfolio. It will have a positive impact on the group’s business and create additional value for its shareholders,” the statement added.

