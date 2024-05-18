Yamaha Bikes New Price in Pakistan May 2024 

Yamaha bikes remains a famous two wheeler, despite the huge price difference with entry level bikes. Yamaha rides are known for its build-quality, and stylish looks.

The bikes including YBR 125 tend to be more expensive than those from Honda and other Chinese brands. This price difference is largely due to the materials and advanced technology used in Yamaha bikes.

Models like the Yamaha YBR 125 are famous in youth but are also used by families. Yamaha engines provide good fuel efficiency, making them a favored option for those seeking a stylish motorcycle.

In previous months, Yamaha raised the prices of all its motorcycles, with some models seeing hikes as high as Rs14,000.

Yamaha YBR 125 Price in Pakistan

PKR466,000

Yamaha YB 125Z Price in Pakistan

PKR424,000

Yamaha Bikes Prices 2024

Models New Price Yamaha YBZDX Rs 424,000 Yamaha YBR Rs 466,000 Yamaha YBRG Black Rs 485,000 Yamaha YBRG Matte/Orange Rs 488,000

Read More: Yamaha YBR 125 latest price update, installment plan April 2024



