Search

Business

Yamaha Bikes New Price in Pakistan May 2024 

Web Desk
01:32 PM | 18 May, 2024
Yamaha Bikes New Price in Pakistan May 2024 
Source: File Photo

Yamaha bikes remains a famous two wheeler, despite the huge price difference with entry level bikes. Yamaha rides are known for its build-quality, and stylish looks.

The bikes including YBR 125 tend to be more expensive than those from Honda and other Chinese brands. This price difference is largely due to the materials and advanced technology used in Yamaha bikes.

Models like the Yamaha YBR 125 are famous in youth but are also used by families. Yamaha engines provide good fuel efficiency, making them a favored option for those seeking a stylish motorcycle. 

In previous months, Yamaha raised the prices of all its motorcycles, with some models seeing hikes as high as Rs14,000. 

Yamaha YBR 125 Price in Pakistan

PKR466,000

Yamaha YB 125Z Price in Pakistan

PKR424,000

Yamaha Bikes Prices 2024

Models New Price
Yamaha YBZDX Rs 424,000
Yamaha YBR Rs 466,000
Yamaha YBRG Black Rs 485,000
Yamaha YBRG Matte/Orange Rs 488,000

Read More: Yamaha YBR 125 latest price update, installment plan April 2024

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

01:32 PM | 18 May, 2024

Yamaha Bikes New Price in Pakistan May 2024 

10:39 AM | 18 May, 2024

Punjab Bike Scheme 2024: Check latest update for Delivery Process and ...

10:55 PM | 17 May, 2024

iPhone 16 release date and price revealed as Apple prepares to unveil ...

05:24 PM | 17 May, 2024

Faster Toll Payments, Smoother Journeys: Zindigi Partners with One ...

08:33 PM | 16 May, 2024

Solar battery price surges in Pakistan as temperature rises

06:42 PM | 16 May, 2024

Federal Excise Duty cripples farmers, fruit juice producers

Business

05:51 PM | 15 May, 2024

Rs1500 Prize Bond Complete List – May 15, 2024

05:59 PM | 15 May, 2024

Rs100 Prize Bond Complete List – May 15, 2024

10:39 AM | 16 May, 2024

Cooking Oil, and ghee prices see big drop in Pakistan; Check new ...

01:22 PM | 16 May, 2024

IT Minister Shaza Fatima inaugurates ‘Pak-Qatar IT Tower’ in ...

09:14 AM | 16 May, 2024

Power Minister Leghari shares update on Solar Net Metering Taxation ...

09:37 AM | 16 May, 2024

Turkish President Erdogan to visit Pakistan soon with focus on ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:49 PM | 18 May, 2024

Gold price up by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan; check latest rates

Gold & Silver

02:49 PM | 18 May, 2024

Gold price up by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 18 May 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 297 299.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.77 755.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.28 922.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.45 171.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 730.59 738.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: