Yamaha Bikes New Price in Pakistan May 2024 

Yamaha bikes remains a famous two wheeler, despite the huge price difference with entry level bikes. Yamaha rides are known for its build-quality, and stylish looks.
The bikes including YBR 125 tend to be more expensive than those from Honda and other Chinese brands. This price difference is largely due to the materials and advanced technology used in Yamaha bikes.
Models like the Yamaha YBR 125 are famous in youth but are also used by families. Yamaha engines provide good fuel efficiency, making them a favored option for those seeking a stylish motorcycle.
In previous months, Yamaha raised the prices of all its motorcycles, with some models seeing hikes as high as Rs14,000.
PKR466,000
PKR424,000
|Models
|New Price
|Yamaha YBZDX
|Rs 424,000
|Yamaha YBR
|Rs 466,000
|Yamaha YBRG Black
|Rs 485,000
|Yamaha YBRG Matte/Orange
|Rs 488,000
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.77
|755.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
