Yamaha YBR 125 latest price update, installment plan April 2024

With its sporty looks and powerful engine, Yamaha YBR 125 aims at giving tough competition to rival companies in Pakistan.
Featuring OHC 125 cc engine, the 4-stroke will happily propel you around city streets with its smooth fuel injection and five-speed gearbox.
It is equipped with both Self Starter/Kick Starter systems while its ignition system is 12V DC – CDI. The fuel tank capacity of Yamaha YBR 125 stands at 13.0 Litres.
With single disc brake on front, the motorcycle has drum Brake in rear wheel. The Yamaha YBR 125 has a design that offers strength and rigidity.
The motorcycle is available in three colours – Red, Gray and Black.
As of April 2024, the price of Yamaha YBR 125 stands at Rs466,000.
The Meezan Bank offers various installment plans for the Yamaha YBR 125. Here are the details of one year installment plan.
Down Payment Rs113,125 (25%)
Processing Fee Rs1,800
Total Upfront Rs114,925
Number of Installments 12
Monthly Installment Rs33,925
Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|295
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
