Yamaha YBR 125 latest price update, installment plan April 2024

03:32 PM | 16 Apr, 2024
Source: File Photo

With its sporty looks and powerful engine, Yamaha YBR 125 aims at giving tough competition to rival companies in Pakistan.

Featuring OHC 125 cc engine, the 4-stroke will happily propel you around city streets with its smooth fuel injection and five-speed gearbox.

It is equipped with both Self Starter/Kick Starter systems while its ignition system is 12V DC – CDI. The fuel tank capacity of Yamaha YBR 125 stands at 13.0 Litres.

With single disc brake on front, the motorcycle has drum Brake in rear wheel. The Yamaha YBR 125 has a design that offers strength and rigidity.

The motorcycle is available in three colours – Red, Gray and Black.

Yamaha YBR 125 Latest Price in Pakistan

As of April 2024, the price of Yamaha YBR 125 stands at Rs466,000.

Yamaha YBR 125 Installment Plan with Meezan Bank

The Meezan Bank offers various installment plans for the Yamaha YBR 125. Here are the details of one year installment plan.

Down Payment                                 Rs113,125 (25%)

Processing Fee                                 Rs1,800

Total Upfront                                     Rs114,925

Number of Installments                    12

Monthly Installment                           Rs33,925

Latest update on Honda CG 125 Gold price in Pakistan April 2024

