Latest update on Honda CG 125 Gold price in Pakistan April 2024

LAHORE – Japanese motorcycle manufacturers Honda continues to rule the Pakistani market owing to its affordable, strong and fuel efficient models of bikes.

Honda offers various models – CD 70, CD 70 Dream, Pridor, CG 125, CG 125S, CB125F and CB150F – to the customers in Pakistan.

Honda CG 125S Gold is the perfect choice for the customers who like glow and shine while riding the motorcycle.

The bike’s build quality, parts availability, and aftermarket services make it one of the most-selling motorcycles in the country.

It is equipped with 4 Stroke 125cc OHV Air Cooled engine and 5 speed constant mesh transmission. It also features self and kick start with motorcycle’s total weight stands at 108 kg.

Price Update for Honda CG 125S Gold

As of April 2024, the price of Honda CG 125S Gold stands at Rs292,000 in Pakistan.