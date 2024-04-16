Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
World

Chinese company introduces 'sad leave' for employees

Web Desk
04:00 PM | 16 Apr, 2024
Sad Leave

In a groundbreaking move aimed at prioritizing mental health in the workplace, Chinese company Fei Dong Lai has introduced a unique policy allowing employees to take 'sad leave' without the need for formal approval.

According to reports from international media outlets, the company has implemented 'sad leave' for employees who may be experiencing sadness or distress for any reason. This innovative policy allows employees to take up to ten days of leave annually without requiring approval from management.

Fei Dong Lai, known for its prominence in the market as a leading retail company, has not only garnered attention for its customer-centric services but also for its commitment to employee well-being. In addition to monitoring customer satisfaction and ensuring the welfare of pets owned by customers, the company has now extended its care to its workforce.

Furthermore, the company takes a firm stance against mistreatment or disrespectful behavior towards its employees by offering a compensation of 5,000 yuan to those who encounter such conduct from customers.

This move by Fei Dong Lai reflects a growing awareness of mental health issues in the workplace and sets a positive example for other companies to follow suit. As businesses worldwide navigate the challenges of maintaining a healthy work environment, initiatives like 'sad leave' demonstrate a proactive approach to supporting employee well-being and fostering a positive corporate culture.

With mental health increasingly recognized as a crucial aspect of overall well-being, Fei Dong Lai's initiative underscores the importance of prioritizing the emotional and psychological health of employees in the modern workplace. As discussions surrounding mental health continue to gain momentum globally, initiatives like 'sad leave' serve as a reminder of the significance of addressing mental health concerns in all parts of society, including the professional realm.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

04:43 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Iran agrees to release 2 Pakistani crew members of seized ...

04:00 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Chinese company introduces 'sad leave' for employees

10:41 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

UAE Weather Forecast: Unusually heavy rain, thunderstorm batter ...

08:16 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Sharjah Animation Conference to be held from May 1-5 at Expo Centre ...

07:11 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

G7 leaders mull new sanctions on Iran for launching missile attack on ...

10:46 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Hepatitis C set to become leading cause of viral deaths worldwide!

World

01:54 AM | 14 Apr, 2024

Iran launches drones, missiles at Israel in retaliatory attack

08:02 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Iran vs Israel: Who is stronger in the battlefield?

10:00 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Internet slams Nora Fatehi's Anti-Feminist remarks, calls her ...

09:04 AM | 14 Apr, 2024

Watch footage from Israel as Iran launches retaliatory strikes with ...

09:32 AM | 14 Apr, 2024

‘Death to Israel’: Thousands hit Iranian streets in support of ...

05:00 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Iran closes airspace as Israel 'prepares for' attack after ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:43 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Iran agrees to release 2 Pakistani crew members of seized Israel-linked ship

Gold & Silver

02:44 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 16 April forex rates

Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.85
Euro EUR 295 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.63 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: