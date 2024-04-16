Chinese company introduces 'sad leave' for employees

In a groundbreaking move aimed at prioritizing mental health in the workplace, Chinese company Fei Dong Lai has introduced a unique policy allowing employees to take 'sad leave' without the need for formal approval.
According to reports from international media outlets, the company has implemented 'sad leave' for employees who may be experiencing sadness or distress for any reason. This innovative policy allows employees to take up to ten days of leave annually without requiring approval from management.
Fei Dong Lai, known for its prominence in the market as a leading retail company, has not only garnered attention for its customer-centric services but also for its commitment to employee well-being. In addition to monitoring customer satisfaction and ensuring the welfare of pets owned by customers, the company has now extended its care to its workforce.
Furthermore, the company takes a firm stance against mistreatment or disrespectful behavior towards its employees by offering a compensation of 5,000 yuan to those who encounter such conduct from customers.
This move by Fei Dong Lai reflects a growing awareness of mental health issues in the workplace and sets a positive example for other companies to follow suit. As businesses worldwide navigate the challenges of maintaining a healthy work environment, initiatives like 'sad leave' demonstrate a proactive approach to supporting employee well-being and fostering a positive corporate culture.
With mental health increasingly recognized as a crucial aspect of overall well-being, Fei Dong Lai's initiative underscores the importance of prioritizing the emotional and psychological health of employees in the modern workplace. As discussions surrounding mental health continue to gain momentum globally, initiatives like 'sad leave' serve as a reminder of the significance of addressing mental health concerns in all parts of society, including the professional realm.
Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|295
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.