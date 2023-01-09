Watch: South Sudan president urinates on himself as national anthem plays at event

JUBA – Authorities in South Sudan have arrested six journalists for allegedly circulating a video of President Salva Kiir urinating on himself at an event.
In December last, a video went viral on social media showing the president wetting himself while the national anthem played at an event. It showed security officials and others attending the function looking at the president as he stood unmoved.
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a media rights group, said six journalists of the state broadcaster were detained for allegedly having knowledge on how the video was leaked as it was never aired on the television.
El gobierno de Sudán del Sur arresta a al menos 6 periodistas sudaneses que filmaron al presidente, Salva Kiir Mayardit, orinándose en directo en la televisión nacional. pic.twitter.com/WX4HXtLntV— Wall Street Wolverine (@wallstwolverine) January 7, 2023
The arrests match "a pattern of security personnel resorting to arbitrary detention whenever officials deem coverage unfavourable", said CPJ's sub-Saharan Africa representative, Muthoki Mumo. He also called for unconditional release of the staff of the state broadcaster.
