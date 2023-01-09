Turkey deports over 1000 irregular migrants in 5 days

ISTANBUL - In what appears to be a sweeping action, Turkey has deported over 1000 irregular migrants in the first five days of 2023.
The country's immigration agency stated on Saturday that a total of 1028 irregular migrants were deported from January 1 - 5 in the ongoing year.
DÜZENSİZ GÖÇLE MÜCADELEMİZ DEVAM EDİYOR— Göç İdaresi Başkanlığı (@Gocidaresi) January 7, 2023
1-5 Ocak’ta;
📌𝟏.𝟗𝟖𝟑 düzensiz göçmen yakalandı.
📌𝟏.𝟎𝟐𝟖 düzensiz göçmen sınır dışı edildi.
📌𝟏.𝟖𝟖𝟗 düzensiz göçmenin ülkemize girişi engellendi.
📌 𝟐𝟎.𝟓𝟖𝟖 yabancının sınır dışı işlemleri sürüyor.#TürkiyeGöçüYönetiyor 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/opjXTQWIpV
In a twitter post, the agency highlighted that during the same five days, 1,889 irregular migrants were prevented from entering Türkiye.
The authority clarified that at present 20,497 irregular migrants were in repatriation centers and the number of irregular migrants whose procedures continue under invitation to leave stood at 91.
Every year, thousands of people enter Turkey in a bid to end up in Europe through illegal travel agents; however, the authorities have deported such aspirants in past as well and have discouraged the practice.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 09, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.15
|236.65
|Euro
|EUR
|264.5
|267
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|301
|304
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|67.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|162
|163.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|604
|608.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|172
|173.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.41
|32.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.4
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.7
|744.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|590
|594.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,200 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,920. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,700 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,200.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
