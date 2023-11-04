Exclusive Dh6,500 visa package for publishers as Sharjah International Book Fair 2023 kicks off

SHARJAH - In a bid to facilitate book lovers from across the world, Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone has introduced investor visas with tons of advantages.

The exclusive package in this regard enables prospective entrepreneurs to acquire a business license and an investor visa for Dh6,500.

The ‘Limited-time Publishers Startup Package’, comprises a Business License, Memorandum of Association, Lease Agreement, Certificate of Formation, Share Certificate, E-Channel Registration, Establishment Card, Medicals and Emirates ID, designed to accommodate up to seven shareholders.

The announcement comes as publishers and bibliophiles gather for the 42nd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), taking place at the Sharjah Expo Center from November 1 to 12.

The exclusive packages for publishers and entities in the cultural sector are poised to help all those who share a love for knowledge and wisdom and have a vision for a modern and enlightened future.

Commenting on the discounted offer, Mansour Al Hassani, Director of Publisher Services at the Sharjah Book Authority and Acting Director of SPC Free Zone, said they were dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and flexible, practical solutions to meet the needs of publishers.

He also highlighted the unique opportunities for all those working in the publishing and creative industries to access exclusive advantages tailored for participants in this event.

Hassani elaborated that SPC Free Zone will continue its mission to support publishers and enhance its status as a hub for nurturing the creative and publishing industry, providing a conducive environment for creativity, knowledge exchange, and raising the quality of educational and cultural content, Gulf News reported.

It bears mentioning that the SPC Free Zone serves as the central hub for 1,500 publishers and investors belonging to over 40 countries and keeps a focus on promoting literacy initiatives and fostering learning through strategic partnerships with government and private entities.

Moreover, SPC Free Zone is also home to Lightning Source Sharjah which is a large-scale print-on-demand facility in the Middle East and North Africa.

As far as the ongoing Sharjah International Book Fair is concerned, it will host 2033 publishers from 108 countries, who will be showcasing more than 1.5 million titles.

This year’s mega event - like every year - will see 1700 activities featuring 215 guests from 69 countries. The event also boasts renowned names to participate including Nigerian author Wole Soyinka, Malcolm Timothy Gladwell, Thomas Erikson, Mohsin Hamid, Sunitha Williams, Monika Halan, and Vivian James Rigney.