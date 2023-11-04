Exclusive Dh6,500 visa package for publishers as Sharjah International Book Fair 2023 kicks off

SHARJAH - In a bid to facilitate book lovers from across the world, Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone has introduced investor visas with tons of advantages.
The exclusive package in this regard enables prospective entrepreneurs to acquire a business license and an investor visa for Dh6,500.
The ‘Limited-time Publishers Startup Package’, comprises a Business License, Memorandum of Association, Lease Agreement, Certificate of Formation, Share Certificate, E-Channel Registration, Establishment Card, Medicals and Emirates ID, designed to accommodate up to seven shareholders.
The announcement comes as publishers and bibliophiles gather for the 42nd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), taking place at the Sharjah Expo Center from November 1 to 12.
The exclusive packages for publishers and entities in the cultural sector are poised to help all those who share a love for knowledge and wisdom and have a vision for a modern and enlightened future.
Commenting on the discounted offer, Mansour Al Hassani, Director of Publisher Services at the Sharjah Book Authority and Acting Director of SPC Free Zone, said they were dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and flexible, practical solutions to meet the needs of publishers.
He also highlighted the unique opportunities for all those working in the publishing and creative industries to access exclusive advantages tailored for participants in this event.
Hassani elaborated that SPC Free Zone will continue its mission to support publishers and enhance its status as a hub for nurturing the creative and publishing industry, providing a conducive environment for creativity, knowledge exchange, and raising the quality of educational and cultural content, Gulf News reported.
It bears mentioning that the SPC Free Zone serves as the central hub for 1,500 publishers and investors belonging to over 40 countries and keeps a focus on promoting literacy initiatives and fostering learning through strategic partnerships with government and private entities.
Moreover, SPC Free Zone is also home to Lightning Source Sharjah which is a large-scale print-on-demand facility in the Middle East and North Africa.
As far as the ongoing Sharjah International Book Fair is concerned, it will host 2033 publishers from 108 countries, who will be showcasing more than 1.5 million titles.
This year’s mega event - like every year - will see 1700 activities featuring 215 guests from 69 countries. The event also boasts renowned names to participate including Nigerian author Wole Soyinka, Malcolm Timothy Gladwell, Thomas Erikson, Mohsin Hamid, Sunitha Williams, Monika Halan, and Vivian James Rigney.
Pakistani currency continued to depreciate against US dollar and other currencies in open market on Saturday after witnessing a long gaining streak.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.35 for buying and Rs285.1 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.35
|285.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.44
|759.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.01
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.2
|40.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3,5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.12
|923.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.8
|314.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market surged to Rs214,400 on Saturday as the precious commodity witnessed upward trend a day earlier despite not change in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,400 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs183,813 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Karachi
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Quetta
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Attock
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Multan
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
