Fakhar Zaman registers rare feat with fastest ODI World Cup century against New Zealand

BENGALURU – Pakistan clinched New Zealand by 21 runs in the must-win game at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, courtesy of a stunning batting display by Fakhar Zaman.

Zaman, 33, slammed fastest ton by any Pakistani batter in ODI World Cup history. The former Pakistan Navy sailor completed century off 63 balls in the 20th over while Green Shirts chasing 402-run chase against the Kiwis.

The flamboyant hitter completed his feat by nine maximums and six boundaries.

Setting a new record, the Pakistani player surpassed the previous record held by Saleem Malik, whose registered his name in history books nearly four decades back.

With new feather in his cap, Fakhar Zaman moved up from Imran Nazir’s record of most sixes in a World Cup innings by a Pakistan player.