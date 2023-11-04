CWC 2023: Pakistan look to stay in semi-final race in crucial clash with New Zealand today

Crucial clash between Pakistan and New Zealand in 35th match of ICC World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today at 10 a.m.
With eight points at the moment, New Zealand is in fourth position and will be vying for a semi-final spot in this pivotal match. Pakistan, who have six points and are in fifth position, will be their opponent.
While New Zealand is up against a three-match losing run, Pakistan is coming into the game looking to snap a four-match losing streak.
This match will take place in Bengaluru, which is renowned for its high-scoring contests.
Pakistan has to beat New Zealand this week with overwhelming confidence. Pakistan would go ahead of New Zealand in the tournament rankings with a victory of 84 runs. As an alternative, they could have an edge if they can chase the goal down in 35 overs.
Squads:
PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf
NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee
Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank and open market on Friday.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.15 for buying and Rs285.15 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 346 for buying, and 350 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.15
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.85
|755.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.94
|36.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.07
|918.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.94
|59.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.96
|165.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.05
|25.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.39
|738.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.25
|77.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.06
|25.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.9
|311.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Friday despite the negative global trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs215,700 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,930 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Karachi
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Quetta
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Attock
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Multan
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
