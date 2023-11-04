CWC 2023: Pakistan look to stay in semi-final race in crucial clash with New Zealand today

Crucial clash between Pakistan and New Zealand in 35th match of ICC World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today at 10 a.m.

With eight points at the moment, New Zealand is in fourth position and will be vying for a semi-final spot in this pivotal match. Pakistan, who have six points and are in fifth position, will be their opponent.

While New Zealand is up against a three-match losing run, Pakistan is coming into the game looking to snap a four-match losing streak.

This match will take place in Bengaluru, which is renowned for its high-scoring contests.

Pakistan has to beat New Zealand this week with overwhelming confidence. Pakistan would go ahead of New Zealand in the tournament rankings with a victory of 84 runs. As an alternative, they could have an edge if they can chase the goal down in 35 overs.

Squads:

PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee