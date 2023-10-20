Umpire 'violates' rules to help Virat Kohli complete his century

PUNE – Richard Kettleborough, the on-ground umpire in yesterday’s Bangladesh vs India match, landed in trouble for allegedly helping Virat Kohli complete his ODI century by allegedly not giving a clear wide.
A day earlier, India were chasing a target of 257 runs at Pune Stadium and a controversial decision was witnessed in the 42nd over when the Team Blue required two runs to win and Kohli was just three run away from his 78th international hundred.
The first ball, delivered by Nasum Ahmed, passed down the leg-side of Kohli, but the umpired did not give a signal for wide, raising eyebrows as declaring the wide could keep the batter from century.
After second ball went for dot, Kohli smacked a six, completing his century and securing fourth straight win for his side.
However, Richard Kettleborough is facing criticism on social media where people accusing him of favouring Kohli by violating the rules. Following are reactions:
Not just KL Rahul, even the umpire wants Virat to score a century…😂😂#indiavsbangladesh #IndVsBang #BANvsIND #BANvIND #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/9nr7nUhbdD— VJ (@VJsGamer) October 19, 2023
Just came across the video of Umpire not giving wide to Virat Kohli!— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) October 19, 2023
It would be a clear wide on any day. Even Kohli's reaction said the same. Nothing against Virat's effort, but this is not right for an umpire to be influenced by a player's milestone.
Today, it was for a… pic.twitter.com/Y0RDeutINz
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 20, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.35
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|293.1
|296.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.7
|345.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.15
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.15
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.94
|743.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.15
|205.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.28
|39.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|894.58
|903.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.08
|59.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|164.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.74
|726.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200.5
|202.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Friday, October 20, 2023, stands at Rs217,700 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs181,290.
Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Karachi
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Quetta
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Attock
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Multan
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
