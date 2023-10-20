Umpire 'violates' rules to help Virat Kohli complete his century

PUNE – Richard Kettleborough, the on-ground umpire in yesterday’s Bangladesh vs India match, landed in trouble for allegedly helping Virat Kohli complete his ODI century by allegedly not giving a clear wide.

A day earlier, India were chasing a target of 257 runs at Pune Stadium and a controversial decision was witnessed in the 42nd over when the Team Blue required two runs to win and Kohli was just three run away from his 78th international hundred.

The first ball, delivered by Nasum Ahmed, passed down the leg-side of Kohli, but the umpired did not give a signal for wide, raising eyebrows as declaring the wide could keep the batter from century.

After second ball went for dot, Kohli smacked a six, completing his century and securing fourth straight win for his side.

However, Richard Kettleborough is facing criticism on social media where people accusing him of favouring Kohli by violating the rules. Following are reactions: