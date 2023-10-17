World Cup 2023: Confident South Africa face underdog Netherlands in Dharamsala clash today

DHARAMSALA – Red-hot South Africa is all set to take on the Netherlands in the 15th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala today on Tuesday.

Temba-led Proteas are among the top performing teams and the squad looking to advance their winning momentum while the Dutch are eager to make a mark in the leading cricket event, but they face a formidable challenge.

Proteas enter Tuesday’s game as clear favourites, as they bagged six out of seven fixtures against the Netherlands in their previous face-offs.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands are no stranger to upsets, and they are capable to bring surprise against any team.

As both sides are looking to advance their journey in the flagship cricket event, the weather could potentially disrupt the game.

Pitch at HPCA stadium allows hitters to score big numbers with the pacers and spinners getting some help. The team bowling second may have a slight advantage with the ball.

South Africa vs Netherlands squads

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi/Gerald Coetzee

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek/Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren