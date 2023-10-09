Netherlands face off New Zealand in sixth World Cup 2023 match today

HYDERABAD – Underdog Netherlands will take on injured New Zealand today in the sixth game of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup today on Monday at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Black Caps will be looking to dominate today after thrashing England in the mega event opener, the team is currently ranked number one with a staggering 2.149 net run rate (NRR).

The team however misses skipper Kane Williamson, who is still recovering from an injury whereas the Dutch eye comes back in today’s game. Scott Edwards led squad fell short against Pakistan by a huge margin in their first game in World Cup 2023.

The pitch at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi Stadium offers helps bowlers with greater bounce, and batters could also score big as the game moves.

In past matches, New Zealand remained in a dominating position over the Netherlands. Both teams locked horns in four games with the Kiwis emerging winners all the time.

Netherlands vs New Zealand Squads

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.