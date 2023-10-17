  

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s indictment in cipher case deferred

10:32 AM | 17 Oct, 2023
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s indictment in cipher case deferred
ISLAMABAD – A special court on Tuesday deferred the indictment of ousted prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan and his second in line Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the case in Adiala Jail under the Official Secrets Act 2023 in the presence of PTI chief and former foreign minister.

During Tuesday's hearing, the copies of challan in the case were given to Mr Khan and Qureshi while, the special court announced to indict the accused in the next hearing.

Earlier, Federal Invstigators Special prosecutor Shah Khawar appeared in the court for the hearing.

Former premier Imran Khan, who remained behind bars for more than two months, will be represented by Salman Safdar Butt and Khalid Yousaf.

Earlier this month, the special court announced to indict Khan and Qureshi today on October 17.

The development comes a day after Islamabad High Court Chief Justice turned down PTI chief's plea, maintaining that there was no ‘ill will’ involved in holding the trial in jail.

Khan and his party leaders are facing a cipher case, registered under the Official Secrets Act, that held the former cricket star responsible for divulging the contents of a classified cipher. PTI chief, in his fiery speeches, alleged a US conspiracy to remove him from power.

Imran Khan's indictment again deferred in Toshakhana case 

