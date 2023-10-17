Minor earthquake shakes Karachi

KARACHI - Residents in country's largest city Karachi experienced slight tremors early on Tuesday as a mild earthquake struck the metropolis.

The port city was hit by an earthquake, which was classified by authorities as minor.

The quake was of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was said to be in Quaidabad, with a depth of 15 kilometres.

Karachi Earthquake

People in Malir District, Quaidabad, Shah Latif Town, Sherpao Colony, Landhi, Muzaffarabad Colony, Muslimabad Colony and Steel Town felt the tremors.

Some people also left their residnces in fear while there was no loss of lives or property.