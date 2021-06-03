Pakistan court acquits Christian couple on death row for 7 years in blasphemy case

06:57 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
Pakistan court acquits Christian couple on death row for 7 years in blasphemy case
Share

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday acquitted a Christian couple, who were facing the death sentences for more than seven years in a blasphemy case.

Police had arrested Shafqat Emmanuel, the watchman of a school in Gojra, and his wife Shagufta Masih,  in 2013 on the charges of blasphemy under Section 295-C [use of derogatory remarks, etc., in respect of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him)] of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Complainants named Malik Mohammad Hussain and Gojra tehsil bar’s former president Anwar Mansoor Goraya had accused the couple of sending them blasphemous text messages.

In April 2014, a session court in Toba Tek Singh awarded death sentence and imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on them for committing blasphemy.

Later, the couple challenged the verdict in the LHC, denying the charges.

After hearing arguments from both sides, a two-member bench of the high court declared the sessions court’s ruling null and void and ordered their release from the jail.

Pakistan responds to EU Parliament’s resolution ... 08:45 PM | 30 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is disappointed at the adoption of a resolution at the European Parliament on blasphemy laws in ...

More From This Category
Three kids killed while playing with hand grenade ...
07:27 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
Pakistan categorically denies existence of any US ...
07:10 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
No salaries for public servants as Sindh makes ...
06:02 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
Hajj pilgrims, overseas Pakistanis to be ...
04:01 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
WED 2021 – Pakistan vows to take the lead in ...
01:00 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
IIOJK – Kashmiri youth killed in Indian police ...
12:26 PM | 3 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hania Aamir pens an adorable birthday wish for 'baby brother'
06:18 PM | 3 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr