PSX loses 213.75 points, closing at 39,835.90 points

KARACHI – The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 213.75 points on Monday, showing a negative change of 0.53 percent, closing at 39,835.90 points against 40,049.65 points the previous day.

A total of 105,892,904 shares were traded during the day as compared to 135,135,452 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 1.835 billion against Rs 3.201 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 341 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 134 of them recorded gains and 186 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.