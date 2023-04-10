Search

Web Desk 04:37 PM | 10 Apr, 2023
PSX loses 213.75 points, closing at 39,835.90 points
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 213.75 points on Monday, showing a negative change of 0.53 percent, closing at 39,835.90 points against 40,049.65 points the previous day.

A total of 105,892,904 shares were traded during the day as compared to 135,135,452 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 1.835 billion against Rs 3.201 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 341 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 134 of them recorded gains and 186 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 10, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289 292.05
Euro EUR 314 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.2 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.7
Australian Dollar AUD 193 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.95 772.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 212.5 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.8 42.2
Danish Krone DKK 42.29 42.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.64 36.99
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 938.25 947.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.26 65.86
New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.31 183.31
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.9 28.2
Omani Riyal OMR 746.99 754.99
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.96 28.26
Swiss Franc CHF 317.09 319.59
Thai Bhat THB 8.44 8.59

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,050.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,545 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,915.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Karachi PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Islamabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Peshawar PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Quetta PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Sialkot PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Attock PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Gujranwala PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Jehlum PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Multan PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Bahawalpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Gujrat PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Nawabshah PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Chakwal PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Hyderabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Nowshehra PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Sargodha PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Faisalabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Mirpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680

