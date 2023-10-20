Several dead as Israel bombs Gaza church sheltering displaced people after war

GAZA CITY – Several displaced people were killed and others injured after Israel forces bombed an old church in Gaza city during latest air strikes.

Reports said many Christian and Muslim residents of Gaza had taken refuge the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church after the war raged the besieged region.

The interior ministry of the Gaza Strip has confirmed deaths in the Israel attack on Thursday night. Witnesses told international media that the attack damaged the facade of the church and caused an adjacent building to collapse.

On the other side, the Israeli army claimed that the only a wall of a church was damaged in the strike as it was aiming to target a command and control centre of Hamas.

The church is located near the hospital, which was attacked earlier this week leaving over 500 Palestinians dead.

Gaza’s population has been facing an increasingly disastrous situation, with a full electricity blackout since 11 October, rising food insecurity and a health system on the brink of collapse.

Humanitarians continued to stand ready to deliver lifesaving aid to Gaza following reports of an agreement brokered by the United States for 20 aid trucks to enter the enclave from Egypt.