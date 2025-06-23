Iranian FM Araghchi meets Putin today as US strikes heighten Middle East Crisis

MOSCOW – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is in Moscow for key talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and senior officials in wake of US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and escalating regional tensions.

Iraqchi’s visit comes after Tel Aviv launched series of attacks on June 13 targeting Iranian nuclear sites, prompting Iran to retaliate with missile and drone strikes. While Russia remains a key ally of Tehran, it has maintained a cautious stance, condemning Washington and Israeli military actions but refraining from direct military support.

The meetings of Iranian top diplomat in Russia will focus on regional security and the broader implications of the ongoing conflict. Araghchi termed situation as “dangerous” and stressed the importance of close consultations between Tehran and Moscow.

He also responded firmly to calls from Britain and EU urging Tehran to resume nuclear negotiations. He stated that Iran has remained committed to diplomacy despite disruptions caused by military strikes.

“Last week, we were negotiating with the U.S. when Israel’s attacks derailed those efforts. This week, talks with the EU were disrupted by further U.S. strikes,” he said on social media, questioning How can Iran be expected to ‘return’ to talks when it never left?”